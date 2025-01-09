Hollywood Woman Arrested for Use of False Government Identification in St. Mary’s County

Laura M. Connolly, 65, of Hollywood, Maryland, was arrested on December 31, 2024, following allegations of fraudulently using the identity of a deceased individual during an incident the Target store in California, Maryland.

According to court documents, Trooper Kelsey of the Maryland State Police responded to a report of theft at Target on Three Notch Road. Loss prevention personnel reported that a woman, later identified as Connolly, had attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise, including two boxes of baseball trading cards and a sweater valued at $127.14. The store recovered the items and declined to press theft charges.

During the investigation, Connolly presented a Maryland driver’s license belonging to another person. Upon running a record check, authorities discovered that the identity Connolly was claiming belonged to a deceased individual. Further inquiries revealed that Connolly was allegedly using this false identity to avoid detection, as she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Connolly faces the following misdemeanor charges:

Display of Government Identification of Another

Possession or Use of a False Government Identification Document

Fraudulent Personal Identification to Avoid Prosecution

She was released the same evening on a $1,000 unsecured personal bond.

