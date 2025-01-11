Hughesville Woman Charged After Bringing Drugs Into the St. Mary’s County Detention Center

On January 2, 2025, Haley Dantonio, 33, of Hughesville, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses following an incident at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

According to court documents, Dantonio was being transported to the detention center after being sentenced to a period of incarceration in a separate case for violation of probation.

Upon arrival at the detention facility, a standard strip search was conducted, during which Ms. Dantonio was observed throwing a cut straw with a white powdery residue and a folded dollar bill containing similar residue into a trash can.

Both items were retrieved, and the white powdery substance was later identified as Klonopin, a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.

During questioning, Ms. Dantonio reportedly admitted to possessing the items, stating, “I forgot it was in my bra. Am I going to be charged with that too?” She also acknowledged that the substance was Klonopin. The cut straw is commonly used as drug paraphernalia to inhale substances, allowing the effects to take hold more rapidly.

Dantonio faces the following charges:

Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement

Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dantonio was released on her own recognizance following her arrest.

