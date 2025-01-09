Domestic Dispute at La Quinta Hotel Leads to Felony Assault Charges for Mechanicsville Man

A Mechanicsville man was arrested on January 1, 2025, following a reported domestic disturbance at a local hotel. Patrick James Anderson, 29, of Mechanicsville, is facing charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000.

According to court documents and Maryland State Police reports, troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn, located on Three Notch Road in California, Maryland, at approximately 1:50 a.m. after reports of a disturbance on the third floor.

Upon arrival, officers heard loud noises coming from Room 323, where they encountered Anderson and the victim, a 24-year-old woman.

The victim informed police that she and Anderson had been drinking together before the altercation began. She alleged that Anderson became agitated, claiming to hear things and exhibiting signs of intoxication.

During the argument, the victim reportedly threw her phone down the hallway to create distance, but the device was eventually brought back into the room. Anderson allegedly took the phone and threw it against the wall, causing substantial damage to its screen.

The argument escalated into physical violence, with the victim reporting that Anderson grabbed her throat and pushed her head into the bed frame multiple times.

Officers observed visible injuries on the victim, including redness around her throat, bruising on her jaw, and swelling on her wrist, hip, and ankle.

Troopers noted visible bruising on Anderson’s left eyebrow, which he claimed was caused by the victim during the altercation.

When questioned, Anderson reportedly admitted to grabbing the victim’s throat to “create distance” but denied other allegations. He declined to elaborate further.

Anderson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he has been charged with the following below.

First-Degree Assault (Felony)

Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

Malicious Destruction of Property Valued at Over $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

The court initially ordered Anderson to be held without bond following his arrest. A bond review hearing was held on January 2, 2025, before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser, who maintained the no-bond status. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2025, in the St. Mary’s District Court.

