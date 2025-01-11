Woman Charged with Fraud and Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County

Chaude Amore Chase, 32, of Mechanicsville, is facing multiple charges following a January 4, 2025, traffic stop and subsequent investigation. Chase was charged with identity fraud, possession of controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:03 a.m. when Deputy Bradley Kirscht of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop near Three Notch Road and Tom Hodges Drive in Hollywood, Maryland. The tan Chevrolet Silverado, bearing Virginia license plates, was stopped for displaying white light from the rear of the vehicle.

When questioned, the driver initially identified herself as with a different name and claimed to have a Missouri state license. However, further investigation revealed that the name and license were falsified. Emergency Communications Center officials confirmed that Chase had an active arrest warrant issued on October 1, 2024. Upon her eventual admission, Chase revealed her real identity and admitted to using her sister’s name to avoid apprehension.

After her arrest, officers searched Chase’s vehicle, uncovering:

A small amount of suspected crack cocaine, a Schedule II CDS, located in a blue bag on the driver’s seat.

One sublingual film strip of buprenorphine, a Schedule III CDS, found between the center console and passenger seat.

Five glass smoking devices containing suspected crack cocaine residue, found throughout the vehicle, including in Chase’s purse.

Chase later admitted ownership of all the substances and paraphernalia during questioning. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where she was served additional charges.

Chase faces the following charges:

Fraud – Personal Identity to Avoid Prosecution

Possession of CDS Not Cannabis

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Court documents also indicate that Chase had provided her sister’s name during a December 17, 2024, traffic accident investigation, which was linked to the active warrant. This additional incident formed the basis for another fraud charge filed against her.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police collaborated on this investigation.

