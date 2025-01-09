Firefighters from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County On Scene of Large House Fire in Port Republic

On Thursday, January 9, 2025, at approximately 12:25 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services from Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the 4000 block of Cortona Drive in Port Republic, for the reported structure on fire with animals trapped.

Multiple 911 callers reported the house was on fire with subjects attempting to remove animals from the house.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes to find a 2-story residence with fire showing from the first and second floor.

A working fire dispatch has been dispatched which is bringing firefighters from Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s Counties.

At least one animal was reportedly still trapped. A second alarm has been sounded at 12:40 p.m. The house completely collapsed at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Broomes Island Road at Grays Road and Ball Road will be CLOSED – Avoid the area and expect extended delays. DO NOT RUN OVER ANY HOSE LINES.

The incident has been deemed a defensive operation only due to collapses of the residence and unsafe interior conditions.

Updates will be provided when they become available