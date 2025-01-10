UPDATE: Occupants and Pets Safe After House Fire in Port Republic, Cause Under Investigation

UPDATE 1/10/2025: On Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 12:27 p.m., firefighters from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County responded to the 4000 block of Cortona Drive in Port Republic, for the working house fire with animals trapped.

Multiple 911 callers reported fire in the residence with subjects attempting to get the dogs out.

First arriving units found fire showing throughout the 2-story home.

Shortly after arrival, crews had to back out of the residence due to a partial collapse of the home. Incident Command made the decision thereafter to move all efforts to defensive operations due to the integrity within the home. Following this decision, the home completely collapsed on itself, less than 33 minutes after dispatch.

No injuries reported, the dogs were reportedly removed and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

If you’d like to support this family in need, the GoFundMe can be found here.

All photos courtesy of our Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.



