Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Indian Head

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 2:24 p.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the La Plata Barrack and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 344 near Maryland Route 224. Due to the severity of the incident, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team was called to take over the investigation.

Preliminary findings by the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and the CRASH Team revealed that a Dodge Durango, driven by 64-year-old Gary McPhatter of Indian Head, Maryland, was traveling south on Maryland Route 344. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the road and collided head-on with a tree.

Emergency medical personnel and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office attempted life-saving measures at the scene. Unfortunately, Mr. McPhatter was pronounced deceased at the site of the crash.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Witnesses can contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team by phone at (301) 392-1231 or email at [email protected]. The investigation remains ongoing. Reference case number 25-MSP-000656.

