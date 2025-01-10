St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County Weather and Public School Updates for Friday, January 10th, 2025

ST. MARY’S COUNTY: Due to high winds, blowing snow, and continued freezing, all SMCPS Schools will have a delayed opening of two hours on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Code 5 for staff. Ten and eleven-month employees report to work two hours late. Twelve-month employees and food service workers are to report to work on time. Liberal leave is in effect. More info visit www.smcps.org/status

CHARLES COUNTY : All Charles County public schools will open two hours late on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. There is no code for 12-month Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members who follow the code system.

Students enrolled in the CCPS early prekindergarten half-day program at the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center do not attend school Jan. 10.

The AlphaBest program that operates at county elementary schools will open at 8 a.m. Follow the school system website at www.ccboe.com for the most up-to-date news.

CALVERT COUNTY : Inclement Weather Notice: Calvert County Public Schools will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, January 10, 2025.



Friday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 27. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday – A chance of snow before 1pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

“Our next system will slide to the south of our region and is expected to remain weak. However, this will likely bring measurable snow to our region well after sunset Friday before getting out of here by mid-morning Saturday. 1-3″ looks very possible in Southern MD with 2-5″ for Tidewater VA.

Overall, I am not expecting high impacts from this system… especially in comparison to Monday’s storm! With that said, I would expect this light, fluffy snow to accumulate on roadways and cause some issues Saturday morning. The highest impacts will be found further south.” – JB Weather Forecast

