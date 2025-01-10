Lexington Park Man Arrested After Knife Assault Outside Weis Market on Great Mills Road

Daniel A. Humpleby, 30, of Lexington Park, has been charged with first-degree and second-degree assault following an altercation involving a knife outside the Weis Market located on Great Mills Road, on January 8, 2025.

According to court documents and statements provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault at approximately 3:10 p.m. The victim, identified as an adult male, said that Humpleby approached him aggressively while concealing his hands in his pockets. Humpleby reportedly initiated a physical altercation, brandished a knife, and pressed it against the victim’s abdomen during the confrontation.

The victim defended himself, pushing Humpleby away. Witnesses and security footage from Weis Markets corroborated that the two men were involved in a physical affray lasting approximately one minute. During the scuffle, Humpleby dropped the knife before allegedly throwing the victim to the ground. The victim managed to escape while Humpleby retrieved the knife and fled the scene.

The victim sustained several injuries, including a swollen left eye, an abrasion on his nose, and a red mark on his neck. The injuries, the victim was able to provide critical information to authorities, which aided in locating Humpleby.

Law enforcement officers apprehended Humpleby later that evening near Midway Drive and Ranger Road in Lexington Park. He was wearing the same clothing described by witnesses, including a brown jacket and a black beanie. Humpleby admitted to being involved in the altercation but did not provide further details.

Humpleby has been charged with the following:

First-degree assault (felony, carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison),

Second-degree assault (misdemeanor, carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine).

Humpleby appeared for a bail review hearing on January 9, 2025, at the District Court in Leonardtown. The court ordered that he be held without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 6, 2025.

