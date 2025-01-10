Homeless Man Charged in Walmart Theft Attempt in St. Mary’s County

John Patrick Furey, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted theft after an incident at the Walmart located on Miramar Way in California, Maryland. According to court documents, the incident occurred on December 9, 2024, when Furey allegedly attempted to leave the store with a cart and backpack filled with unpaid merchandise valued at $481.54.

The items included a mix of toiletries, electronics, and household goods, with the most expensive item being a Razor Black Label E100 electric scooter worth $158. Other recovered items included body washes, baby oil, earbuds, a backpack, and a sweatshirt.

Deputy Aaron Ocasio, who investigated the case, stated that Walmart employees reported seeing a man enter the store around 6:00 PM, pushing an empty shopping cart. He was described as wearing a black long-sleeve undershirt, a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Employees observed the man moving through the store and placing items in a backpack he had taken from the household section, as well as in the cart. Surveillance footage reviewed by the deputy confirmed the man’s presence in the store with an empty cart, though it did not capture him concealing items. When the man approached the exit, he presented a receipt from a different store in what appeared to be an attempt to claim the goods as purchased. An employee quickly realized the receipt was invalid, prompting the man to abandon the cart and leave the store. All stolen items were recovered by Walmart employees.

The suspect’s identity was confirmed following an anonymous tip. Investigators matched images from Walmart’s surveillance footage with Furey’s Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration photo. Further inquiries revealed that Furey is homeless and does not currently have a fixed residence. Deputy Ocasio formally requested charges of attempted theft and recommended issuing a warrant, citing Furey’s lack of a known address and the challenges this poses for securing his appearance in court.

Furey has been charged with a misdemeanor under Maryland law for attempted theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500. The offense carries potential penalties, including fines and possible jail time.

A criminal summons was issued for Furey to appear at a preliminary inquiry scheduled for February 14, 2025, in St. Mary’s County District Court.

