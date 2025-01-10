St. Mary’s Ryken High School Sophomore Skyler Graham Selected for Prestigious HOBY Leadership Seminar

St. Mary’s Ryken High School (SMR) is proud to announce that sophomore Skyler Graham has been selected as this year’s representative for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) Seminar.

Skyler expressed gratitude to the SMR School Counseling Team for the nomination, saying, “I am thrilled about this opportunity to obtain more leadership skills and service learning experiences with other high school students across the country. I am inspired to make connections with future community and innovative leaders who are passionate about making a difference. This opportunity means so much to me, and I am extremely grateful.”

The HOBY Leadership Seminar, which will take place this summer at Towson University, brings together student ambassadors from across the nation for an intensive three- to four-day program. Participants explore their leadership styles and values, collaborate with diverse groups, and develop skills to apply the principles of service leadership in their communities.

Skyler plans to use the experience gained at HOBY to excel in academics, athletics, and leadership roles within the St. Mary’s Ryken community. The school commends Skyler for this outstanding achievement and looks forward to seeing the positive impact of this opportunity.