Lexington Park Man Charged with Theft and Escape in St. Mary’s County

Two separate criminal cases have been filed against Justin Michael Gibson, 34, of Lexington Park, stemming from incidents involving theft and escape. Gibson is currently facing charges for theft under $100 and second-degree escape, according to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County.

On December 16, 2024, law enforcement responded to a 7-Eleven located at 45955 North Run Drive in Lexington Park for a report of theft. The store manager informed the investigating officers that Gibson had been frequenting the store and allegedly stealing items on multiple occasions. The store manager provided surveillance footage showing Gibson entering the store and concealing items in his jumpsuit.

The stolen items, according to the store’s receipt, totaled $46.73 and included:

Dove Men’s Body Wash

Degree Cool Rush Deodorant

DUDE Wipes

Two containers of Whole Milk

AXE Body Spray

Gibson exited the store without paying, the footage reportedly showed. Deputies confirmed his identity using surveillance stills and MVA photographs. On January 6, 2025, Gibson was formally charged with theft under $100, a misdemeanor, and summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry on February 14, 2025​​.

In a separate incident on January 2, 2025, Gibson was charged with second-degree escape for failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. He had been ordered to serve a ten-day sentence stemming from a December 2024 theft conviction.

According to court filings, Gibson was required to report to the detention center by 10 a.m. on January 2, 2025, but failed to do so. Deputy First Class Jessica Wilson contacted Gibson’s father and checked his residence and workplace, but was unable to locate him.

The escape charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison or a $5,000 fine​​.

Theft Case: Preliminary inquiry scheduled for February 14, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

Escape Case: Initial court appearance to be scheduled following the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Gibson remains under investigation for these charges, and no further details have been released by authorities.

