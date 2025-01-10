Deanna Ruth Adams, 82, of Tall Timbers, MD passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 with her loving family at her side.

She was born on June 23, 1942 in Portsmouth, N.H. to the late Charles E. Greenlaw and Alice M. (nee: Lovejoy) Greenlaw.

Deanna Adams, a woman of boundless love, humor, and generosity, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, leaving behind a legacy of joy, warmth, and unwavering dedication to her loved ones and her community.

Deanna’s life was a tapestry woven with laughter, kindness, and a deep sense of service. She was a devoted wife to her beloved Joseph F. Adams for over 50 years, a cherished mother, a doting grandmother, and a steadfast friend. Her kitchen was the heart of her home, where she created countless delicious meals and treasured memories for family and friends. Whether it was a holiday feast or a simple weekday dinner, Deanna infused every dish with love and care, making everyone feel at home.

Her faith was the foundation of her life. A long-time member of the Methodist Community Church in Great Bend, PA, Deanna and her husband devoted countless hours to their church and community. From cooking meals for church events to crafting and sewing for those in need, she was always ready to lend a helping hand. Her spirit of service and faith remained constant, even after her move to Southern Maryland three years ago.

Deanna is survived by her loving children: David Adams of Pulaski, NY; Jody Adams and her husband, Steven Lawrence of Tall Timbers, MD; and Sharon and her spouse, Cheyanne Greatorex of Nashua, NH. She also leaves behind her treasured niece, Denise Greenlaw, and grandchildren—Bradley, Dale, Casey, and Tyler, and a wide circle of extended family and friends who will forever cherish her memory.

Deanna is reunited in peace with her parents, her husband Joseph, her infant daughter and son, Dale Adams, and her brother, George Greenlaw.

Her family invites all who loved her to remember her not with sadness but with the same joy and warmth she brought to the world. In honoring her life, may we all strive to be a little kinder, a little more generous, and a little more full of love—just as Deanna was every day of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Deanna’s honor to Shriners Hospitals at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/

A memorial service will be held for family and friends in the coming months.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

