Barbara Jean Morris, born on June 19, 1944, entered eternal rest on December 21, 2024. Born to Lawrence and Geraldine in Pearson, Maryland, Barbara lived a life of faith, family, and service. She graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in 1963 and soon embarked on a journey of love and dedication that would leave a lasting legacy.

Barbara married James Morris, and together they built a beautiful life in Chicago, Illinois, raising three children: Terrence Morris (Gisele), Tanya Cook (Greg), and Tara Rickard. Barbara pursued her passion for caring for others, earning her RN degree and dedicating 35 years to the nursing profession.

Barbara returned to her beloved Maryland in the late 1990s, settling at the cherished family home. She shared her talents and care with many at Bayside Assisted Living Center in Lexington Park, MD, and later found her true calling as the school nurse at Appeal Elementary School in Lusby, MD, where she was a steady source of comfort and kindness to students and staff alike.

Barbara was a woman of elegance, faith, and joy. She loved crocheting, cooking, traveling, visiting casinos, savoring seafood, and most of all, spending time with her beloved family. A prayer warrior, she found peace and strength in her daily prayers, faithfully praying the rosary twice a day. A lifelong commitment to self-care, Barbara maintained a standing appointment at the hair salon, upholding her trademark elegance for as long as she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Laurice White, Marva Ann Glover, Marian Levina lee Chase, and her brother John Lenwood Chase.

Barbara’s memory lives on through her children: Terrence Morris (Gisele), Tanya Cook (Greg), and Tara Rickard; her siblings Beatrice Bryant, Diane Mays, Lawrence Chase, Thomas Chase, and Alice Crute (deceased); her grandchildren De’Ja Morris, Terrence Morris Jr., Phillip Morris, Summer Curtis, Greg Cook Jr. (Mae), Jalen Cook, Kalimah Rickard, Riyad Rickard, and Yusuf Rickard; and her great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Micah, Jayce, and Elijah. She is also survived by numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, In- laws and dear friends.

Barbara Jean Morris was a loving matriarch, and a beacon of kindness. Her unwavering faith, gentle spirit, and devotion to family will be deeply missed but forever cherished.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m., celebrated by Deacon Juan Ortiz, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial service will be celebrated by Father Marco Schad on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow immediately after mass at the church cemetery.

