Melvin “Ray” Horton, 84, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on December 30, 2024 at his home with his loving wife at his side.

He was born November 12. 1940 in Stonega, VA to the late Echol Horton and Sarah (nee: Miller) Horton.

On October 18, 1962, Ray enlisted in the United States Air Force, shortly after graduating high school, and served his country for four dedicated years, until his Honorable Discharge as an Airman First Class in August 1966. He owned his own telephone service company for many years before moving to St. Mary’s County in the late 90’s and working for Economy Contractors and Pride Construction. On July 1, 2000 he married his beloved wife, Nellie Mae Horton, at Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, MD. Together, they celebrated over 24 wonderful years of marriage. He was very handy and enjoyed refurbishing and rebuilding electronics; he could fix just about anything. He liked to go to yard sales and thrift stores to find bargains on things that just needed some repairing to be good as new.

He enjoyed being outside, whether it was a trip to the sandy beaches of Myrtle Beach, Ocean City, or Florida, or a day on his boat fishing. He was an avid golfer and also liked to shoot pool on a local league in St. Mary’s. He was a long-time fan of the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles. He enjoyed country music and dancing. He could often be found supporting Nellie when she sang with the Scarlet Country Band and later with Scarlet Plus Karaoke & DJ Service. He had a terrific sense of humor and was quite the jokester. He will be remembered by many for the pranks he loved to play on people; and he was always up for a good joke. He loved spending time with his family, and loved his grandchildren dearly.

In addition to his beloved wife, Nellie Mae, Ray is survived by his daughters, Linda Scott and Kathleen Horton, both of Boston, MA; twin-sister, Faye Blanche of Laurel, MD; step-son, Shawn O’Connor (Laura) of Sunderland, MD; five grandsons, and three granddaughters; an extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph Horton, Betty Tennis and Charlotte Reed; and his step-son, Mark Lee O’Connor.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated at 2:30 p.m. by Pastor Don Geller, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.,22945 Hollywood Road, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions in Ray’s name may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

