Normand John Dillon Sr., husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all he met, passed away on December 23, 2024, at home in Lusby, Maryland. He was born on March 27, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Normand and Florence (nee: Hensel) Dillon. Having survived the loss of his father at an early age, Norm was raised in Philadelphia where he was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, he graduated from Frankford High School in 1957 and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

In 1960, after serving three years in the Marine Corps, he married his high school sweetheart, Florence “Tootsie” Conley in Philadelphia. Together, they raised three children while celebrating over 64 wonderful years of marriage. Norm would go on to graduate from Temple University with a Bachelors and Masters of Science in education with certification to teach Biology. He would have a stellar career as a Philadelphia public school teacher, often accepting assignments in the most challenging schools in the city. His dedicated, caring, charismatic approach to teaching would have a lasting impact on thousands of students over his 40-years as an educator. In addition to family camping trips, and caring for his amazing array of fish aquariums, Norm could often be found downstairs playing his set of drums. As a longtime member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church of Fox Chase, he was a driving force in the spiritual life of the congregation serving on the Session as an ordained Elder, Deacon, and the head of many committees. In 2002, he and Florence moved to Leesburg, Florida where he would continue to teach for another few years. Norm and Tootsie enjoyed 20 years of retirement together in their wonderful Florida home where Norm was active in the community “Yacht” club building and sailing RC boats and small group bible studies. In 2022 Norm and Florence moved to Maryland where they were blessed to be welcomed with open arms into their new worship home at Patuxent Presbyterian Church.

Norm is survived by his children: Normand Dillon Jr. (Eileen), David Dillon (Susan), and Beth Miller (Kevin), his younger brother Robert Dillon, and grandchildren, Michelle, Jacob, David, Matthew, Rachel, Alex and Dillon, and 6 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Matt Pooley on January 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD. 20619. A reception will follow at the church fellowship hall. A Graveside Service will be held for immediate family on January 23, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions in Normand’s name may be made to Fisher House (www.fisherhouse.org)

