James Joseph Thompson, 98, of Solomons, MD, passed away Dec ember 30, 2024, under hospice care at Asbury Healthcare Center after a short illness.

James was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland to John and Sally Thompson on July 27, 1926. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his two brothers, Harold H. and Frank R. Thompson, and his sister Edith C. (Thompson) Sark, and his son, James J. Thompson, Jr.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Audrey, and three children, Diane Langford (David), John (Jim Camp) and Bruce. He was grandfather to Brian Langford (Michele), Kelly Frazier (Josh) and Russell Langford (Mio), Peter Thompson, and Matthew Thompson. His beloved great grandchildren are Zac Langford, Jake Langford, Lily Frazier, Scarlett Frazier, Millia Langford and Russell H. Langford.

James and Audrey were married for 73 years, meeting in a Hot Shoppes restaurant on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, DC. He was an assistant manager for the Marriott Corporation, she was a waitress. James was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army Air Corps in France and then Germany, after the war ended.

He worked for the Marriott Corporation for the majority of his career, managing Hot Shoppes restaurants in the Maryland/DC suburbs and the Philadelphia area, as well as the food service department at Georgetown University Hospital.

He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, attending Rockville UMC, Ocean City UMC, Kent Island UMC and lately, Olivette UMC. He enjoyed playing golf, participating in the Rockville Optimist Club, watching the Washington Redskins/Commanders, playing cards with his family and jigsaw puzzles.

A visitation will be at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, Maryland 20657 on January 10, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. Interment will be at Parklawn Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland 20853 at 11:30 a.m. January 11, 2025.