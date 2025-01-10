Guy St. John, Sr., 69, of Port Republic passed away December 31, 2024. He was born November 30, 1955, in Prince Frederick to Thomas and Shirley (Brooks) St. John. Guy grew up in Chesapeake Beach and graduated from Northern High School. Guy married Cheryl Beal on April 23, 1999, and they lived in Scientists Cliffs for a short time before moving to Huntingtown and eventually settling in Port Republic in 2002. He worked as a union painter for DC 51 – IUPAT for many years, retiring in 2017. Guy was also the head painter at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant and also painted the Bay Bridge, Key Bridge, and Harry Nice Memorial Bridge. Guy was a member of the Tribes Motorcycle Club in the 70’s. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, golfing, painting, working, shooting guns, hunting, and snowmobiling. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Guy is survived by his wife Cheryl St. John, children Amber St. John and Guy St. John, Jr., grandchildren Taylor, Morgan, Noah, Carter, and Mason, great- grandchildren G’Vanni and D’Angelo, brothers Anthony and Albert St. John, stepdaughter Lisa Zumpano and her husband Quinn Coleman, stepmother Marie St. John, step-grandchildren Andrea, Michael, Navarr, and Hunter, half brother Larry St. John and stepbrother Elmo Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William St. John, stepson Carl Thomas Beal, and numerous other family members and close friends.

Due to impending weather the services for Guy have been changed. A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, January 10 with a service to follow at 7:00 PM.