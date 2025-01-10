Jeffrey Lawrence Fowler

Jeffy is survived by his three children (Nate Fowler, wife Haley and daughter Cecelia; Xander Fowler; Maggie Fowler-Rudasill, husband Gabriel), his mother (Louise Fowler), his sisters (Rachel Dove and Sarah Taylor), his beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family, his doting mother-in-law (Bea Johnson) and many precious friends. He is preceded in death by his loving wife (Carrie Fowler 2008), devoted father (Robert Fowler 2018), admirable father-in-law (John Johnson 2024) and cherished grandparents (Emory and Betty Fowler, Joseph and Betty Thorne).

His purpose in life was to love deeply, whether with his family, friends, various teams or perfect strangers. Jeffy was an amazing coach – wrestling, T-ball and various other activities. His greatest passion for coaching was in wrestling. His coaching career spanned over 35 years, 5 high-schools and over 300 recorded wins.

Anyone that knew Jeffy witnessed his adoration for his wife, his need for humor in all situations, his obsession with all things Prince, his deep desire for Diet Coke and his faith in his Lord and Savior.

If possible, please wear purple in his honor.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12 from 3:00-4:00 PM at St. Leonard Fire Department with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00 PM. Light refreshments will follow until 6:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to:

The Fowler Family

1535 Trumpeter Swan Lane

Huntingtown, MD 20639

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Calvert County Nursing Center. The staff took such wonderful care of Jeffy and our whole family through this time.