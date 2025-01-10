James Vernon Robinson Sr., 87, a lifelong resident of Huntingtown passed away January 3, 2025 at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD. Known as Vernon, he was born June 1, 1937 in Huntingtown to John William and Vivian Catherine (Stallings) Robinson. He was raised on the Robinson family farm and attended public school in Calvert County.

He was a lifelong farmer primarily raising tobacco, and also was self-employed as a carpenter. He married the late Elsie Mae Brady on November 23, 1957 and they lived in Huntingtown on the Robinson farm, raising their family.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elsie Mae Robinson, a son Jerry Allen Robinson, his brothers, Robert and W. Donald Robinson, and a sister Shirley Zehner. He is survived by a son, James “JV” Robinson Jr. and wife Carol, a daughter, Teressa “Tessa” Boteler, and two that he considered his own, James Dean Robinson and Vivian Elaine Zehner. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.