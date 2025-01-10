Cynthia Greene Horsmon, 59, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away January 3, 2025 at her home. She was born December 20, 1965 to Dorothy Williams Green and the late Billy Mack Greene.

Cindy was a teacher for Calvert County Public Schools retiring in 2019 after 30 years of service. She enjoyed traveling with her family, Christ Church, and her grandson Bentley.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Chris Horsmon, daughter Courtney Horsmon, son Benjamin Horsmon and Bently, her grandson. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Greene and many other relatives.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday January 8, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD where services will be held on Thursday January 9, 2025 at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.