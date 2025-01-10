Donna Lynn Fowble, 35, of Aquasco and formerly of Owings passed away January 4, 2025. She was born September 11, 1989, in Prince Frederick to William Lewis II and Charlene Elizabeth (Butler) Fowble. Donna was raised in Owings and graduated from Northern High School in 2007. She attended St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. Donna had a great love for animals and the outdoors, she was a 4-H All Star and worked as an animal control officer for Prince George’s County. Donna was a thrill seeker and a very adventurous and outgoing person. She loved deer hunting, hiking, riding horses, all animals great and small, knitting, and arts and crafts.

Donna is survived by her parents Bill and Charlene Fowble, sister Kristen Fowble, grandmother Beverly Butler, aunts and uncles Bonnie and Bill Arthur, John and Tricia Butler, and Tiffiany and Richard Stevenson as well as numerous cousins and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Steven Butler, and Ruth Ann and William Fowble.

A time of gathering will be held on Sunday, January 12 from 12-2 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service and celebration of life will follow at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Sophia’s Oasis for Equines or the Linda L. Kelly Animal Shelter at the address and links below.