Barbara Tucker Ball, 83, of Lothian, MD passed away January 5, 2025 at her residence. Barbara was born November 23, 1941 in Nutwell, MD, now part of Deale, to Anna Elizabeth (Hill) and James Talbott Tucker. She was raised in Tracy’s Landing and graduated from Southern Senior High School with the class of 1959. She married Gerald Louis “Jerry” Ball on July 6, 1962, and they resided in Lothian, MD. She was a retired supervisor with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in Prince George’s County. Barbara enjoyed watching television, word search puzzles, and spending time with family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents James and Anna Tucker, and by a brother James T. Tucker. She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-two years, Jerry, sisters Virginia T. Ward of Friendship, Gail T. Wilkerson and husband Snooks of Tracy’s Landing, and Donna T. LiCalzi, and by numerous other family members.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barbar’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.