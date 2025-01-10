Glenn Richard Jones, husband to Mary, father to Zach (Katie) and Kelsey (Patrick), grandfather to Savannah, Hayden, and Mackenzie, coach and mentor to all, took his final breath December 31st.

Glenn began his legendary life on April 1st, 1952 in Pittsburgh, PA. He grew up a jock with a passion for sports, primarily wrestling, football, and baseball and anything representing the city of Pittsburgh. He went to college at Slippery Rock University, where he raised hell and studied to become a physical education teacher.

Glenn began his teaching career in Charles County in 1974. He worked at many different schools throughout his illustrious career in education, including the Bumpy Oaks Center, JC Parks Elementary, Gale Bailey Elementary, John Hanson Middle, Matthew Henson Middle, La Plata High, and the place that had a special place in his heart, Lackey High School.

Glenn was more than an educator who deeply cared for his students—he was a passionate and inspiring coach. Through his leadership in football, wrestling, and baseball, he not only achieved an impressive array of statistics but also built a community where young athletes thrived. Glenn inspired his “kids” daily, guiding them to grow into hardworking, compassionate, and resilient individuals.

We could list all of Glenn’s achievements, but then that would turn into a novel and he wasn’t much for the stroking of one’s ego. So, to put it simply, Glenn was a machine. A role model. A jock with a vocabulary. An ass kicker. A mean SOB when he wanted to be. And one of the most loving and protective human beings you will ever encounter. He utilized every second he spent on Earth, taking care of others, up until the very end. He insisted on making sure his family, his kids, his boys, and his grandbabies were taken care of, no matter what he was going through.

Glenn Jones was a beacon on this Earth, particularly in Southern Maryland. His name and legacy will never be forgotten. The world might be a less powerful place without Glenn, but he would insist on celebrating the life he created, instead of mourning the time we lost.

Glenn Jones, the ultimate Lackey charger, embodied the saying “Hero’s get remembered, but Legends never die”. Glenn Jones lived a life that consisted of highs and lows, but most importantly he lived a full life with no regrets.

Francis Albert Sinatra sang it best:

“And now, the end is near

And so, I face the final curtain

My friend, I’ll say it clear

I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain

I’ve lived a life that’s full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way”

Glenn (Mr. Jones, Coach, Dad) you will be greatly missed, but your legacy will live on through all of the hearts you inspired during your time on Earth.

Glenn Jones, the man, the myth, the legend.

Glenn Jones Lifetime Celebration

Saturday 1/11 @ Lackey HS

-Viewing/ Gathering- 10AM-11AM

-Remembrance- 11AM-Noon

Please wear the color of the school where Mr. Jones taught you at. If you attended an opposing school please wear blue and gray, no purple and orange attire.

If you wish to send a floral arrangement for the service kindly address to:

Attn: John Lush

Henry E. Lackey HS

3000 Chicamuxen Rd, Indian Head, MD