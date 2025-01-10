George Jetson Gatton Jr., “Ole Dust”, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on January 2, 2025.

Born on November 5,1951, in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late George Jetson Gatton, Sr., and Alma Maria Gatton. His father retired from the Coast Guard as Keeper of the Point Lookout Lighthouse after spending his career in the Lighthouse Service; therefore, George grew up at the Point Lookout Lighthouse. His mother, Alma Maria Gatton was the first Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary president. She was also the Postmaster at the Scotland Post Office.

George is survived by his sister, Maria Eisenstein (Dennis). George had three nephews, Stephen Knott (Denise), Kevin Knott (Wendy), and Richard Knott (Amy). He also had many great-nieces and great-nephews, Megan Knott, Tessa Knott, Kassidy Knott, Andrew Trump, Kaydn Knott, Kohen Knott, Carter Knott, and Nash Knott. He also had a lifelong friend and caregiver, Jean Cooper. Let’s not forget his service dog and companion, Rufus, his best friend. Rufus was the luckiest, most spoiled, and most-loved dog ever.

George attended St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School and was an altar server in his youth. He attended Great Mills High School.

George spent a three-year tour in the U.S. Army as a Wireman and was deployed overseas to Germany. He received the National Defense Service Medal. George achieved the rank of SGT and received an honorable discharge in 1973. Germany was a place he always wanted to return for a visit.

He returned to St. Mary’s County, MD to become a government employee at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He began his career as a Pipefitter in the Public Works Department and retired in 2006 as a Fire Prevention Systems and Fire Extinguisher Servicer in the CO2 Shop under the NAS Fire Department. He retired in 2006 after 37 years of service.

After retirement from the government, he decided to work for the State of Maryland and became a Park Service Tech Supervisor at Point Lookout State Park, retiring again in 2019. It was close to home, and he enjoyed talking to people.

That was not enough for George. He dedicated his entire life to supporting our country, county, and community. He was a Life Member of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and devoted over 50 years of service. During his service, he held the positions of Engineer, Captain, Lieutenant, Vice President, Assistant Secretary, and President. George was also a member of the Board of Directors. He was inducted into the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame on May 1st, 1999, and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) Hall of Fame. George was on several MSFA committees and was an MSFA Parade Judge in Ocean City for five years.

He was also a life member with the Ridge Rescue Squad. He served as President, Chief, Safety Officer, and Engineer. He was also on the Board of Directors. George served on several committees, including the new building committee after a fire in 2001. George was also an EMT, providing training and guidance to the new members. On December 13, 1993, George received a letter from President Clinton commending his actions on December 5, for helping to rescue 23 people after the EL TORO II sank in the Chesapeake Bay.

George was a member of the American Legion Post 255. He served as Second Vice Commander and First Vice Commander.

As a member of the American Red Cross, he was called upon to support fires and hurricanes across the country. He supported the country again in support of 9/11 at Ground Zero, spending the first month at the site of the World Trade Center in New York. He was devastated by this call to duty.

George was a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys and was in front of his TV when they were playing. He also enjoyed watching a good Western and old game shows.

In summary, the letters of commendation, certificates, and awards cover the walls of the family home in Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridge Fire Department, Ridge Rescue Squad, and the American Legion Post 255.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Keith Burney officiating. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Ron Hafner, Eddie Raley, Danny Gatton, Mike Ridgell, Tony Ridgell, and Philip (Heavy) Ridgell. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and Ridge Rescue Squad.

