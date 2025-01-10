It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles “Butch” Edwin Reithmeyer Jr., age 88, on December 30, 2024. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Butch was deeply cherished by his family and community.

Butch was a life member and one of the pillars of the Gateway Lions Club, joining Lionism 59 years ago on April 1, 1965. Butch was a 9 Blue Sapphire Progressive Melvin Jones recipient, the highest in District 22-C. His kindness and service earned him awards over the years, but his greatest reward was the ability to make a difference in the lives of others.

Butch’s legacy is one of love, generosity, and tireless devotion to his family. Born to Charles Edwin Reithmeyer Sr. and Marion Roberta (Kraft) on July 28, 1936, he was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Grace Mary (Fox), and siblings, Marie Elizabeth Reithmeyer Boteler and Francis Paul Reithmeyer. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Rebecca Mae (Tippett), who was the love of his life and the best love story you’d ever hear.

He is also survived by his children: Charles “Chuck” Reithmeyer III and companion Nancy Mattingly, Constance “Connie” Broske and spouse Michael, Russell Reithmeyer and spouse Yvonne, and Carolyn Boxler and spouse James “Jim”. Butch’s legacy lives on in his 14 grandchildren: Jason Reithmeyer, Joshua Reithmeyer, Jeremy Reithmeyer, Justin Reithmeyer, Jonathan Broske, Daniel Broske, Michael Reithmeyer, Maura Enrriquez, Kenny Reithmeyer, Alex Reithmeyer, Angel High, Esther Russell, Charles Boxler, and Rebecca Sipko. He was also proud of his 20 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

Alongside his father, Butch built and operated Flower Village mobile home park. He dedicated much of his life to taking care of his family through his strong work ethic. Butch consistently donated blood for many years and gave multiple gallons throughout his lifetime. His warmth and willingness to help anyone in need endeared him to many, and he will be remembered for the positive impact he had on countless lives. Butch was a member of St. Vianney Catholic Church, where his faith in the Lord served as the foundation for the life he built. Butch professed Jesus Christ as his Savior, and his faith guided him in every aspect of his life, inspiring him to be a source of support, generosity, and love to all who knew him.

A proud 1955 graduate and longtime board member of Charlotte Hall Military Academy, Butch received an education that instilled in him a sense of discipline and punctuality that he carried with him throughout his life. Butch was a world traveler with his bride by his side. He had a love for rockfishing, was a long-time ticket holder of the Washington Redskins, and a member of the Elks Club in Prince Frederick, where he enjoyed playing cards and rarely missed a Friday night poker game. Butch also loved family camping and beach trips, where he created lasting memories.

A man of quiet strength and deep compassion, Butch Reithmeyer will be greatly missed, but his spirit of service, love for his family, and contributions to the community will continue to inspire those who knew him.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the historic St. Francis Xavier Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. A private interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. The family invites all family and friends for a reception following the mass at the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Butch’s memory to the Gateway Lions Club:

Gateway Lions Club

15907 St. Thomas Church Road

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.