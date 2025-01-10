William Earl “Billy” Vallandingham, 65, of Clements, MD, died suddenly on January 5, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born December 31, 1959, in Leonardtown, MD, Billy was the son of Joseph Wilbur Vallandingham, Sr. and Mary Moonyeen Graves Vallandingham. He was a lifelong resident of St Mary’s County. MD, living on the Vallandingham Farm.

Billy is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Mary Vallandingham, and two siblings, Dana Russell (Willie) and Lisa Estevez (Steve), and, as close as a brother, Mark Allshouse (Janie). He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Vallandingham, Sr. and two siblings, Wanda Farrell (Joe; deceased) of Compton, MD and Joseph Vallandingham, Jr. (Tere) of Clements, MD.

Billy graduated from Chopticon High School and studied carpentry at the Tech Center, building homes in the local community. Billy worked hard with his family on the farm, especially while growing tobacco. His physical strength was like no other in the family; his nephews still remark about his incredible strength.

Billy was a member of the Tractor Club, attending most of the meetings and events, and assisting with the tractor pulls. He never met a stranger and was always happy. He could converse with anyone and told many jokes. Billy loved riding his gator and visiting local members of his community.

Billy’s greatest love was his family. He loved family gatherings and was always concerned about the progress of planting and harvesting crops on the farm. He always enjoyed it when his great nieces would visit and watch TV with him in his room and discuss his collections of various items and family pictures. He enjoyed the Washington Nationals and Green Bay Packers, rarely missing any of their games. In his later years, he developed an interest in game shows, Law and Order, MASH, and Little House on the Prairie.

Billy was a devout Catholic. He watched the Catholic Mass daily on TV followed by the recitation of the Rosary with Sister Angelica. He had a strong faith and would always pray for anyone in need of his prayers. Billy was kind and generous, offering anything he could to always help others. We are confident in faith that upon his sudden death, God met him with open arms along with the many family members, friends, and neighbors who have gone before us in their redemption.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Chaptico, MD on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM officiated by Father Chip Luckett. Interment will follow in St Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Morganza, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Russell, Chris Russell, Daniel Estevez, Bailey Johnson, Brian Allshouse, Kevin Allshouse, Steve Sanchez, and Josh Johnson.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.