Investigation Continues After Woman Found Deceased in Hughesville

A joint investigation continues between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after a fire claimed the life of a 94-year-old woman Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:00 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to a home on Driftwood Place in Hughesville to check on the homeowner after a friend could not reach her for several days.

After making entry, emergency services personnel discovered the homeowner deceased with burn injuries.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office requested deputy state fire marshals to the scene to investigate further.

While the cause remains under investigation, investigators can not rule out the possibility that the woman accidentally ignited her clothing by touching the kitchen stove.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where she will be positively identified.

A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the local police department is a standard procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs.