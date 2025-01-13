UPDATE: 94-Year-Old Woman Identified After Being Found Deceased In Her Hughesville Home

UPDATE 1/13/2025: The victim of last week’s fatal house fire in Hughesville has been positively identified as 94-year-old Dora Lee Douglas, the homeowner. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death was attributed to thermal burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office continue investigating the exact origin and cause of the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, investigators can not rule out the possibility that Douglas accidentally ignited her clothing by touching the kitchen stove.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a home on Driftwood Place in Hughesville just after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9th, to check on the homeowner after a friend could not reach her for several days.

After making entry, emergency services personnel discovered the homeowner deceased with burn injuries; she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Ms. Douglas, as well as the community affected by the tragic loss,” stated Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal urges all Marylanders to stay vigilant in maintaining smoke alarms in their homes and following standard fire safety practices.

“As we enter 2025, this is a solemn reminder of the importance of fire safety in our homes and communities. This year, we encourage everyone to take a moment to review fire safety practices, check smoke alarms, and ensure that fire prevention measures are in place. Together, we can reduce the risk of such devastating losses in the future,” Mowbray said.



