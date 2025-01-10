Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf

January 10, 2025

On Friday, January 10, 2025, at approximately 7:17 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Smallwood Drive West and St. Patricks Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

While driving in the area, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy located an unknown aged subject laying in the roadway.

Upon further investigation, the deputy found the subject was not breathing and began performing life-saving measures on the victim.

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel arrived a short time later and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Witnesses reported the victim was struck by a vehicle, with the striking vehicle having fled before police arrived.

The motor vehicle collision is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

