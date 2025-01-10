Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run That Killed 21-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

UPDATE 1/10/2025: On January 10, 2025, at approximately 7:17 a.m., a Charles County Sheriff’s patrol officer was traveling on Smallwood Drive West near St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf when he observed a body in the road on the eastbound side of the roadway. The officer arrived on scene at the same time as a citizen was calling 9-1-1.

The officer stopped, approached the individual, and determined she was unconscious and not breathing. The officer initiated CPR until EMS arrived. Once on the scene, EMS pronounced the victim deceased.

Officers assigned to the Traffic Operations Unit responded and are investigating this as a hit-and-run; however, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division also responded. The victim sustained injuries that appear to be consistent with being struck by a car but there are no known witnesses and there were no calls to 9-1-1. Based on additional information, officers believe the victim was struck sometime between 6 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Investigators identified the victim as Zarria Courtney McDade, 21, of Waldorf.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident or who may know someone who travels the roadway and has fresh damage to their vehicle is asked to call PFC Skodzinski at 301-609-3282. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Additional details will be released when they become available.

