Sports Wagering Contributes $6.5 Million to the State During December

Maryland’s sports wagering market completed the first half of Fiscal Year 2025 by generating $6,510,765 in contributions to the state during December 2024.

Through the first six months of FY2025 (July 2024 through December 2024), sports wagering has contributed $46,576,505 to the state compared to $24,593,908 for the same period in FY2024. Contributions to the state from sports wagering are directed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $637,301,168 during December 2024 and won back $591,678,179 in prizes. Maryland has 11 mobile sports wagering platforms and 13 retail sportsbook locations. The retail sportsbook at Long Shot’s in Frederick reopened on Dec. 21 with new operator partner Caesars Sportsbook, which replaced previous partner Betfred. The Long Shot’s sportsbook had been closed since June 9.

A detailed summary of the December 2024 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for December 2024:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $17,843,068 (includes $3,400 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $619,458,099 (includes $1,915,072 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $637,301,168

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $18,617,135

Mobile: $573,061,044

Combined: $591,678,179

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: -$774,494 (-4.3%)

Mobile: $46,397,055 (7.5%)

Combined: $45,622,988 (7.2%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $190,755

Mobile: $43,214,346

Combined: $43,405,101

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $28,613

Mobile: $6,482,152

Combined: $6,510,765

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $135,029,665

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $3,611,544

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming – Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.