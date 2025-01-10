Kohl’s Announces 27 Store Closures, None in Maryland Set to Close

1/09/2025: Kohl’s announced real estate changes for 2025, including the closure of its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center (EFC) in May when the lease on that facility expires, and the closure of 27 underperforming stores, by April 2025.

The San Bernardino, Calif. facility has been in operation for Kohl’s since 2010. It is one of 15 EFCs and Distribution Centers in Kohl’s supply chain network across the country.

In recent years, Kohl’s has increased efficiencies with new technology capabilities at newer EFC facilities and has expanded the company’s ability to fulfill customer orders from store locations, allowing the company to maintain its ability to fulfill orders without the San Bernardino facility.

Additionally, Kohl’s announced plans to close 27 stores, as listed below, of its more than 1,150 locations. The closures will occur by April 2025. While Kohl’s continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores.

All associates have been informed, and offered a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl’s. Kohl’s thanks our associates for their work and is working to support our associates during this transition.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This article contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “expects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

Alabama

Spanish Fort – 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West – 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

Balboa (San Diego) – 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas – 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont – 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View – 350 Showers Dr.

Napa – 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton – 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) – 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael – 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo – 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester – 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) – 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

Duluth – 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

Boise – 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

Plainfield – 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) – 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

Stoughton – 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

East Windsor – 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

Blue Ash – 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) – 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

Portland Gateway – 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown – 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

North Dallas – 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

Riverton – 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia