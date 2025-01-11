Bubby’s Christmas Farewell Brings in Over $320,000, Knott Family Donates All to Our Schools, Organizations and Volunteer Fire Departments

On Thursday, January 9, 2025, the Knott family hosted a check presentation for our local nonprofits, organizations and three of our communities completely volunteer Fire/EMS departments.

“Thanks to your generosity and the Knott Family’s incredible donation, we’re proud to announce the distribution of funds to these amazing local nonprofits! Each organization plays a vital role in our community, and we are so proud to support them in Bubby’s honor.”

Here’s a breakdown of how the funds were distributed:

St. Mary’s Hospice House: $52,572.78

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen: $52,572.78

St. Mary’s Little League: $52,572.78

2nd District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad: $52,572.78

Clements Cuties: $25,000.00

Little Flower School: $20,000.00

St. Michael’s School: $10,000.00

Mother Catherine Academy: $10,000.00

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department: $10,000.00

Rooms2Luv: $10,000.00

Bay District Fire Department: $10,000.00

Mike’s Food Fund: $10,000.00

Spring Ridge Rhythm Club: $5,000.00

The total funds raised and matched amount to $320,291.13, making an incredible impact across our Southern Maryland community!!!

In addition to this incredible accomplishment, the Knott Family was surprised and grateful to receive a citation from the Maryland General Assembly for their unwavering commitment to giving back to their community and honoring Bubby’s legacy in such meaningful ways. This recognition is a testament to the lasting impact of their generosity and the countless lives they’ve touched.

Thank you to everyone who participated, donated, and celebrated this event. Together, we’ve created something truly remarkable, and these funds will support so many deserving organizations in their missions.

