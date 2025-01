On Friday, January 10, 2025, four students at Milton Somers Middle School were involved in an altercation inside the cafeteria.

School staff and a school resource officer intervened and were able to separate the students.

One student reported an injury sustained during the altercation and the SRO also sustained a minor injury while intervening.

The students face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the CCPS Code of Student Conduct and charges are pending. Cpl. Upshaw is investigating.