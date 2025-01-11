Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Dump Truck on Fire Threatening Garage in Sunderland

January 11, 2025

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 11:45 a.m., firefighters from Huntingtown and surrounding departments from Calvert and Anne Arundel Counties responded to the 6200 block of Federal Oak Drive in Sunderland, for the reported vehicle fire threatening a residence.

911 callers reported a vehicle on fire next to a structure.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within 4 minutes of dispatch to find a dump truck on fire next to a large detached garage.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes which saved the garage from extensions or further damage.

No injuries were reported.

Incident command contacted the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown and Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.




