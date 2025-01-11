Two Trapped After Armored Vehicle Overturns in Charles County, Two Firefighters Injured On Scene

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 8710 Billingsley Road in White Plains, for a serious motor vehicle collision involving an overturned armored vehicle with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a Loomis armored truck was on its side and into a tree with both the driver and one occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Departments operated on the scene for over an hour.

The driver of the armored vehicle was extricated in under 20 minutes. While firefighters were attempting to extricate the trapped occupant from the rear cargo area of the armored vehicle, two firefighters sustained injuries.

The occupant of the armored vehicle was freed from the vehicle in approximately 28 minutes.



Multiple helicopters were requested to respond and land nearby, one for the armored vehicle occupant, and one for a firefighter.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were requested to land at nearby landing zones.

The Charles County Hazardous Materials Response Team and Special Operations Division responded to assist with a fuel leak from the armored vehicle. A sand truck from County Roads was also requested due to hazardous road conditions (ice/slick conditions).

One firefighter was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. The second firefighters condition was unknown. The operator of the armored vehicle sustained unknown severity of injuries, the occupant of the armored vehicle was transported to area trauma center.

As of 1:20 p.m., firefighters continue to operate on the scene.

Police are investigating the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time due to cleanup and the crash investigation.

