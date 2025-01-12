Montgomery County Firefighter Line of Duty Death Reported During House Fire in Prince George’s County

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Prince George’s County, Howard County and Montgomery County responded to the 15000 block of Bradford Drive in Laurel, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the house is on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story split level residence with an attached covered carport with fire showing and threatening nearby residences.

A short time into the incident, firefighters requested medical personnel to the side of the residence for a downed firefighter.

The member was located outside of the residence and taken into the care of EMS.

We regret to announce that this firefighter succumbed to their injuries which are not being disclosed of at this time. No member, department, apparatus or other identifying information will be released until the county officially announces it. Please do not post or name the firefighter.

The fire was extinguished in under 45 minutes. No other known injuries have been reported and the homeowner and occupants were able to escape.

Updates will be provided when they become available.