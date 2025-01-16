UPDATE: United States Flag and Maryland Flag to be Half-Staff for Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins

UPDATE 1/16/2025: Governor Wes Moore has ordered the Maryland Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately.

This action is for Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service who died in the line of duty on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

The United States Flag will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, January 24, 2025 for Master Firefighter Higgins; the day his funeral service.

The United States Flag and Maryland Flag will continue to fly at half-staff in honor of President Carter until sunset, Tuesday, January 28, 2025



Montgomery County Fire Chief Corey A. Smedley announced the 47-year-old member sadly passed away last night after collapsing on the scene of a house fire in Prince George’s County.

The 22 year veteran was later identified as Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins, who leaves behind his wife and two children.

Our condolences to all those affected. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE 1/12/2025 @12:45 a.m.: The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department is saddened at the death of a 47 year old Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service firefighter.

At 4:52 pm, units from Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, and Howard County were dispatched to the 15600 block of Bradford Drive, Laurel.

Units arrived on the scene to find a confirmed fire in a carport which extended to the single family home.

During the initial minutes of the incident, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services firefighter suffered a critical medical emergency while operating on the scene. The firefighter was quickly treated by paramedics, and transported to a local hospital.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department will continue to stand beside the MCFRS during this difficult time, with continued prayers for the family, as well as for the health and safety of all personnel.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Prince George’s County Office of the Fire Marshal.

1/11/2025: On Saturday, January 11, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Prince George’s County, Howard County and Montgomery County responded to the 15000 block of Bradford Drive in Laurel, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the house is on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story split level residence with an attached covered carport with fire showing and threatening nearby residences.

A short time into the incident, firefighters requested medical personnel to the side of the residence for a downed firefighter.

The member was located outside of the residence and taken into the care of EMS.

We regret to announce that this firefighter succumbed to their injuries which are not being disclosed of at this time. No member, department, apparatus or other identifying information will be released until the county officially announces it. Please do not post or name the firefighter.

The fire was extinguished in under 45 minutes. No other known injuries have been reported and the homeowner and occupants were able to escape.

Updates will be provided when they become available.