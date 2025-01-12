One Flown to Trauma Center, Mother and Two Children Transported to Hospital After Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Winters Lane in Leonardtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Firefighters from Bay District, Leonardtown, and Second District responded with first arriving units finding a two vehicle rear-end style collision with no entrapment.

The adult female operator and two children in the Jeep SUV were evaluated and transported to an area hospital by ambulance for further evaluation and pre-cautionary reasons.

The adult male operator of the Honda sedan denied injuries. Maryland State Troopers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Testing on the operator which resulted in no arrest.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the passenger having altered mental status and no recollection of the crash.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male patient to the UM Capital Region Health Center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

