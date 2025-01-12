Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Waldorf

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, at approximately 6:03 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

911 callers reported an unknown aged adult male was struck by a vehicle when crossing the roadway, they reported the man to be conscious alert and breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the patient suffering numerous injuries to the upper and lower body.

EMS requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and transported the adult patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.