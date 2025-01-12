Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating La Plata House Fire That Displaces Five

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters from La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 503 Scarlet Oak Road in La Plata, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story split foyer residence with fire showing. A working fire dispatch was started which alerted additional firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County.

Firefighters controlled the fire within 45 minutes and operated on the scene for over two hours.

2 adults, 3 children and 1 dog was displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was requested to assist.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available, along with any information to assist this displaced family.