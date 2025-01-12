Large House in Chesapeake Beach Destroyed After Early Morning Fire, Cause Under Investigation

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, at approximately 3:44 a.m., police responded to 4515 Camp Roosevelt Drive in Chesapeake Beach, for multiple alarms going off.

Around 3:54 a.m., officers began travelling down the driveway and at the same time, one of the home owners called stating the house was on fire.

Under a minute later, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing fire through the woods. When officers arrived, they reported the entire house was engulfed in flames and advised the driveway was icy, covered in snow and narrow.

Police were able to confirm both occupants were able to safely escape the residence without injury and began backing away from the scene to make room for the incoming fire apparatus.



Firefighters and emergency medical services from Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s County, and Anne Arundel County were dispatched at 3:56 a.m., for the working structure fire.

First arriving units confirmed a large house fully engulfed in flames with fire throughout the first floor, second floor, and through the roof.

Due to the driveways condition and our cold weather, multiple firetrucks became stuck, along with two police cars becoming stuck in the front yard of the residence. Firefighters had to use the neighboring driveways and through the wooded area, along with having to deploy over 4,500 feet of hose line.

Firefighters operated for over 4 hours. Heavy wreckers, excavation equipment and salt trucks are on the scene assisting firefighters and police.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

No known injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

