Man Flown to Trauma Center After Accidentally Shooting Himself With Shotgun in Leonardtown

On Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6:05 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 42000 block of Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find the adult male patient was conscious alert and breathing.

Fire and medical services proceeded into the scene to find a 45-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and requested a helicopter to land at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the MedStar St. Mary’s County Hospital and transported the patient to the UM Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting as accidental and self-inflicted.