Convicted Child Sexual Abuse Offender Sentenced to Federal Prison After Illegally Reentering the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby sentenced Erbeth Gomez-Delgado, 48, of Hyattsville in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to 24 months in federal prison for illegally reentering the country after he was deported.

In November 2024, after a three-day trial, a federal jury found Gomez-Delgado, a convicted child sexual abuse offender, guilty of a sole count of Reentry After Deportation.

Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Matthew Davies, Acting Director of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Baltimore Field Office.

According to the evidence presented at trial, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol first encountered the defendant on July 29, 2016, as he crossed the U.S. border through the Rio Grande, in Texas. The defendant entered the country without inspection. Gomez-Delgado was then removed from the U.S. and deported to Guatemala on July 29, 2016.

On February 15, 2019, law enforcement became aware that Gomez-Delgado was back in the U.S. after he was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a minor in Prince George’s County.

During the reentry trial, the prosecution proved that Gomez-Delgado voluntarily and unlawfully reentered the U.S. prior to February 2019. Gomez-Delgado did not seek or receive permission from the Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to reenter the U.S.

U.S. Attorney Barron acknowledged the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for their work throughout the investigation and the trial. Mr. Barron also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney LaShanta Harris and U.S. Department of Justice Trial Attorney Shriram Harid who prosecuted this federal case.