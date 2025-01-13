Hospice of the Chesapeake Expands Inpatient Care with High-Flow Oxygen Therapy

Hospice of the Chesapeake is proud to announce the addition of high-flow oxygen therapy to its inpatient care centers, enhancing the quality of care for patients with complex respiratory needs.

This innovative therapy provides critical support to individuals facing serious illness, ensuring they receive the best possible comfort and care.

High-flow oxygen therapy is designed to deliver precise oxygen levels, improving breathing efficiency and overall comfort for patients. This therapy is especially beneficial for those experiencing respiratory distress, allowing for better management of symptoms and an improved quality of life.

“Adding high-flow oxygen therapy to our inpatient care centers represents our commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Sonja Richmond, Vice President of Medical Affairs & Hospice Medical Director. “This advancement enables us to better meet the needs of our patients and their families during a challenging time.”



The integration of high-flow oxygen therapy will be available immediately at Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena and Charles Inpatient Care Center in Waldorf. This will be a suitable option for hospital patients discharged when patients still need noninvasive oxygen support while maintaining comfort and ease of use compared to other methods.

This new service is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to incorporate the latest medical advancements and best practices in hospice care. Hospice of the Chesapeake is the only hospice in our area providing this option in a free-standing inpatient care center environment.

The not-for-profit organization remains dedicated to offering compassionate, individualized care for patients and their families, ensuring that each patient receives the dignity and respect they deserve.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is the leading provider of compassionate, expert care for individuals and families facing serious illness across Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties. As Maryland’s largest independent, not-for-profit hospice, the organization is committed to enhancing the quality of life for patients by managing symptoms, providing education, and focusing on what matters most to each individual and their loved ones. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Hospice of the Chesapeake offers personalized support to help families navigate the challenges of advanced illness and loss, ensuring comfort, dignity, and peace of mind throughout the journey. For more information, visit http://www.hospicechesapeake.org.