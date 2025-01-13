Prince Frederick Man who Stabbed Dog to Death in Calvert County Convicted of Aggravated Animal Cruelty

On Friday, January 10, 2025, following a 2-day trial, Mark Roosevelt Fields was convicted by a Calvert County jury of aggravated animal cruelty and dangerous weapons charges.

At trial, the evidence revealed that Fields, 39, of Prince Frederick, stabbed and killed his cousin’s dog following a family dispute.

Fields will be sentenced on March 14, 2025. Until that time, he will be held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center. He is facing up to 6 years in prison.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.



On May 29, 2024, at approximately 7:35 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported aggravated animal cruelty.

When police made contact with the owners of the dog, they stated Mark Fields came onto their property with a knife and was calling for the male owner, when his wife came out and told Fields he wasn’t supposed to be there and asked why he had a knife, Fields said to go get the male and that he was leaving.

When the female went back inside the residence, Fields proceeded to come onto the property and stab the dog.

The owners transported the dog to MASH where they advised the knife had possibly caused an arterial bleed and even with critical care, the prognosis was not good.

The owners ultimately had to humanly euthanize the animal to injuries.