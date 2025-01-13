St. Mary’s County – Free Workshop for Caregivers Announced; First Meeting on January 27, 2025

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is pleased to announce the Building Better Caregivers workshop, an evidence-based program to equip caregivers with tools and knowledge to enhance their caregiving journey.

Through the Building Better Caregivers program, participants will have the opportunity to:

Discover practical strategies for self-care and stress management.

Connect with fellow caregivers in a supportive and understanding environment.

Gain valuable insights into effective communication and problem-solving techniques.

Set personalized goals to enhance their caregiving experience.

This workshop is designed for family caregivers (e.g., a parent taking care of a child, spouse supporting spouse, adult child taking care of an aging parent, or anyone providing care to another family member with a disability). Attendance for all sessions is highly recommended. This workshop is only for the caregiver not for their cared one. Respite grants available upon request; please inquire when registering.

This six-week workshop will meet Monday evenings, from January 27 through March 3, 2025, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center.

Please note there will be no meeting on Monday, February 17, due to President’s Day, that meeting will be scheduled for the following day, Tuesday, February 18, at 5 p.m.

This program is offered at no cost to participants thanks to funds provided by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Maryland Department of Aging Long-Term Care and Dementia Care Navigation Program.

For more information, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging, call DAHS at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1050, or email [email protected].

