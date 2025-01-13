Lothian Man Sentenced for Shoplifting Ribeye Steaks from Weis Grocery Store in Lexington Park

On January 13, 2025, Brandon Lee Holdaway, 29, of Lothian, was sentenced in St. Mary’s County District Court after pleading guilty to theft of items valued under $100. The charge stemmed from an incident on October 9, 2024, at a Weis grocery store located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

According to court documents, on the day of the incident, Holdaway was captured on video surveillance stealing four packs of ribeye steaks, valued at approximately $25 per pack, in two separate trips to the store. A loss prevention officer reported that Holdaway concealed the steaks in his clothing and exited the store without paying.

The first theft occurred around 4:54 PM when Holdaway allegedly took two packs of steaks and left the store. He returned at approximately 5:11 PM and repeated the act, again concealing two packs of steaks. The loss prevention officer confronted Holdaway during the second visit after observing him leave the aisle without the steaks in hand. When confronted, Holdaway fled the scene.

Later that evening, Deputy First Class Travis Wimberly of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located Holdaway near the grocery store. During the encounter, Holdaway admitted to the thefts.

The case was filed on October 14, 2024, and Holdaway initially appeared in court on November 22, 2024. Represented by the Public Defender’s Office, he requested a speedy trial and entered a guilty plea during his January 13, 2025, court appearance.

Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser sentenced Holdaway to 90 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. Additionally, he was placed on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered to pay $100 in restitution to Weis for the stolen steaks.

The theft charge, classified as a misdemeanor under Maryland law.