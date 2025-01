The La Plata Police Department is investigating several complaints about an individual described as a light skinned male in his early 20’s driving a blue Nissan with Maryland plates who attempted to solicit females in the parking lot of the Target located on Shining Willow Way.

The agency has developed a person of interest and is attempted to locate possible other individuals who may have been approached.

If you have information, please call 301-934-1500 or 301-932-2222, and 911 in emergencies.